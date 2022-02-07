Former referee drops verdict on Nottingham Forest v Leicester spectator incident

Former referee Keith Hackett believes the fan who ran on to the pitch to confront Nottingham Forest players in yesterday’s tie against Leicester City deserves the lifetime ban he has been given by the Foxes, speaking to Football Insider.

The incident occurred when Joe Worrall scored the Reds’ third goal in front of the travelling supporters in the 32nd minute – sending the home crowd into raptures at the City Ground as they looked set to knock the current holders out of the FA Cup.

But Forest’s players were soon brought back down to earth when a player wheeled away to celebrate, with a member of the travelling contingent invading the pitch and confronting the likes of Worrall, Brennan Johnson and Keinan Davis.

They were able to push the invader away before he was escorted out of the stadium and arrested, but not before he appeared to throw several punches.

This incident didn’t seem to negatively impact the second-tier side who went on to score once more and secured a resounding 4-1 victory – a result they were full value for as they continued to maximise their performance levels throughout the match.

It was a concerning moment for English football though – and one ex-official Hackett and many others were appalled by as he spoke in an interview with Football Insider on the subject.

He said: “There are no doubts that football after the event has the appropriate punishment, that person will not be able to see another football game, that is appropriate.

“One has to ask, why did he get so far on the pitch? What were the stewards doing? It shows the dangers and justifies why the laws try and make sure the players celebrate on the pitch.

“My advice is to players is don’t confront. You don’t know who that spectator is, he may be drunk or whatever, it’s a dangerous moment.

“For a player to get thumped in a professional game sends out all the wrong messages in football.

“We’ve got trained stewards, that has helped clubs reduce their police presence.

“Clubs and football as a whole should be asking whether they have to take extra vigilance and extra precautions to prevent objects being thrown and spectators coming on.”

The Verdict:

The incident was awful – but now is the time for the authorities to study the footage, establish the facts and draw up their conclusions with the investigation still ongoing.

This is why it would be wise not to comment on this issue too much at this moment in time – but fans entering the field of play isn’t what anyone wants to see and it remains to be seen whether more could and perhaps should have been done to prevent this incident from happening.

But the focus should solely be on the person who thought it was acceptable to run on to the pitch.

In the end, this could be a watershed moment that helps to make players, officials and managers safer with potential new measures brought in. Let’s hope this incident isn’t a sign of things to come.

A special mention has to go to the Forest players who dealt with the situation in a calm manner – and that was perhaps the most impressive thing about them yesterday despite their top-quality display and defensive solidity.

If anything, this is likely to bring Cooper’s squad even closer together than they already were.