Former referee addresses unusual incident from Birmingham City’s win over Luton Town

Keith Hackett has praised referee Darren Bond for how he dealt with a ball boy surprisingly walking on the pitch in Birmingham City’s win over Luton Town.

Blues fans have been protesting for weeks against their owners, and the latest one saw them throw tennis balls on the pitch to disrupt the game.

Whilst most were cleared off, one hadn’t been picked up, which lead to a ball boy to inexplicably walk on during play, which forced Bond to halt play as the visitors attacked.

And, speaking to Football Insider, former Premier League official Hackett praised the ref for how he reacted to what was an unusual incident.

“It’s amazing that a steward or ball boy has come onto the field. A report will be issued to the club and the FA. It’s similar to a fan coming on and kicking the ball.

“You rarely see it but these situations are covered in the laws of the game. In such circumstances, the referee has to be really alert. When the steward comes on, he is in danger of interfering with play. I think the referee covered it really well.”

The verdict

This was certainly something you don’t see often and it obviously frustrated Luton as they had the ball in the final third all the time.

But, as Hackett says, there’s not much the ref could do. He had to stop play and he will have been as confused as everyone as to why the ball boy came on at that specific time.

So, it was a strange incident to happen and one that you probably won’t see again for a long time!

