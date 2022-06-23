Former Reading & West Brom man set to seal surprise transfer amid previous Championship interest

Andy Carroll has flown to Belgium as he looks to finalise a short-term switch to Club Brugge.

The target man spent the previous season in the Championship, having spells with Reading and West Brom. Whilst he managed just two and three goals with the club’s respectively, Carroll did impress at both clubs due to his commitment and work-rate when on the pitch.

And, his form clearly caught the eye of clubs across Europe, as the Daily Mail have revealed that Belgian champions Brugge are in talks with the player as they prepare to offer him a contract.

They state that the potential move is at an advanced stage, with Carroll set to undergo a medical before an official announcement follows.

Providing it goes to plan, the 33-year-old could be featuring in the Champions League next season as Brugge will go straight into the group stage having already been confirmed as a pot four side ahead of the draw.

Carroll had been linked with several Championship clubs over the past few months.

The verdict

Firstly, you have to say that this is a great move for Carroll as Brugge are a good side playing in the Champions League, so he probably can’t believe an opportunity like this has come up.

They’re also set to sign Benik Afobe as well, so it’s quite remarkable that the pair could be lining up against some of Europe’s best next season.

His performances for Reading and Albion last season were good, so you can understand why there was plenty willing to take a chance on the striker on a free.

