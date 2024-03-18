Highlights Madejski optimistic a sale will happen soon, with wealthy buyers in the frame. Great news for Reading fans.

Former Reading owner Sir John Madejski has said he is feeling "optimistic" that a takeover of the club will be completed.

The Royals are a mess of a club right now amid plenty of ongoing issues surrounding the club off the pitch due to their owner Dai Yongge.

The club announced that their state-of-the-art training ground, Bearwood Park, was being sold to Wycombe Wanderers on Thursday afternoon. This news caused outrage amongst the Reading faithful and many other football fans.

However, some positive news came out on Friday night that a North American consortium are close to exclusivity, with a deal said to be close to buy the club.

Yongge bought the club in May 2017, ahead of their Championship play-off final. Since their defeat at Wembley, it has been a steady decline with plenty of points deductions, which resulted in relegation to League One last season.

The club are now once again in a relegation battle in the third tier, sitting seven points clear of the bottom three as things stand.

League One Table (18th-21st) (As of March 18th) P GD Pts 18 Reading 39 -2 42 19 Burton Albion 38 -19 39 20 Cambridge United 38 -23 39 21 Cheltenham Town 37 -20 35

Madejski hopeful of sale

Speaking to BBC Radio Berkshire, Madejski is hopeful that the club will be bought.

He said: “I’m always an optimistic person and I think things will ratify in the near future and the club will be sold.

“If, as I think there are some very wealthy owners lining up, about three of them as I understand it, they’ve got incredibly deep pockets and if they can keep the training ground that would be wonderful because it’s state of the art.

“Yes certainly that’s in the frame (the North American consortium) and I think there are a couple of others.

“If there are any business people out there listening, I think reading could be a tremendous opportunity for somebody out there with deep pockets, I really do.”

He also spoke about the proposed sale of the training ground, which he says he can not understand.

He said: “I just still can’t my head around Wycombe, it just does not make sense in any shape or form.

“It’s 20-odd miles away. I just don’t get it. Personally, I don’t think that is going to grow legs, I really don’t.

“The club is definitely strapped for money. The facilities at Bearwood are so off the Richter scale, it’s a luxury, luxury thing to be able to have in your portfolio.

“A, can we afford it? And b: do we really want it? Can’t we train somewhere else?”

Great news for Reading fans

This will come as very positive news for Royals fans.

Madejski is held in very high regard in Berkshire, and the club would not be where they are today if it was not for him.

So to have him come out saying that he is optimistic a sale will be completed, will no doubt give Reading fans believe that a sale of the club will happen and that this nightmare can finally be over.

The Royals are currently in a relegation battle, so news of a takeover over the international break would come as a massive boost ahead of an all-important run-in.

Hopefully, for the sake of the club and their supporters, who have suffered so much in recent years, Madejski is right in his prediction.