Former Reading FC player makes contract revelation following Bayern Munich move

Bayern Munich left-back Omar Richards has revealed he wasn’t offered a contract by former side Reading before his departure from the Select Car Leasing Stadium last summer, speaking in an interview with The Times.

The 24-year-old was one of the first names on the teamsheet for the Royals last term as the only senior left-back they had at their disposal with Tyler Blackett and Jordan Obita being released back in 2020.

Provided with an adequate amount of game time to flourish, making 41 league appearances during the 2020/21 campaign, he established himself as one of the best full-backs in the Championship and with that, attracted surprise interest from former Champions League winners Bayern Munich.

Unfortunately for the Berkshire side, his existing deal was due to expire last summer and with the club potentially needing to operate under strict transfer restrictions at this point after failing the EFL’s profitability and sustainability rules, they were seemingly unable to provide him with a new deal to remain in the English second tier.

Considering they were unable to maximise their profit in another academy graduate in Michael Olise in the summer, with his £8m release clause being triggered by Crystal Palace, seeing the 24-year-old leave for nothing was a real kick in the teeth to some Reading fans who had seen him flourish in his last year at the Select Car Leasing Stadium.

And in an interview with The Times, Richards hinted at potential issues behind the scenes at his former club including their embargo and how that may have affected their decision not to offer him fresh terms.

He said: “I don’t want to say anything bad about Reading.

“But now it’s more come to light a bit what was going on at the time and, I think, it explains why I wasn’t offered a contract.

“While I was there, and while it was happening, I didn’t understand what was happening, so I was really confused.

“I knew there must have been some kind of problems, like beyond my manager, but I didn’t know what it was.”

The Verdict:

It’s a real shame for the Royals that they were seemingly unable to offer Richards a new contract because he had become one of the club’s most valuable assets and if he had been tied down to a longer-term deal, he’s one player they could have sold on to make themselves more sustainable.

Regardless of whether they cashed in or not, the second-tier side were still going to be under transfer restrictions so perhaps they would have kept him, because his departure left Paul Ince’s men with no senior left-backs before Baba Rahman came in.

Ideally, they would even want another addition in this position now to cover for the Ghanaian but their current financial situation has played a part in their decline which is sad to see after bringing through some very promising players including him, Olise and Danny Loader in recent years.

It would be hard to see the Royals not offering a deal to him if they were able to, so this is surely due to the restrictions they are under considering the club’s owner hasn’t been afraid to hand out new contracts prior to this.

But the Berkshire club have no one to blame but themselves if this is the case – because overspending in recent years has been their own doing and they will want to adopt a different strategy going forward.