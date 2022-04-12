Former Reading FC player issues scathing verdict on club’s owners

Former Reading forward Simon Church has criticised the Championship club’s owners Dai Yongge and Dai Xiu Li for the situation they currently find themselves in, speaking candidly to the Reading Chronicle.

The Royals currently find themselves just one place clear of the relegation zone at this stage following a turbulent 2021/22 season both on and off the field, being restricted in what they could do in the transfer market in the previous two windows because of a transfer embargo.

These restrictions were put in place by the EFL because the Berkshire outfit had breached profit and sustainability rules by a considerable margin, a misdemeanour that earned them a six-point deduction last November.

This deduction is arguably the reason they are not safe from relegation just yet as they currently sit eight above Barnsley who have a game in hand over Paul Ince’s men, potentially making the latter stages of this campaign a nervy one for them if the Tykes can start getting points on the board again.

The club are now in a much better position on the pitch at this stage having managed to pick up a respectable number of points under Ince’s stewardship since his arrival in February – but off-field unhappiness within sections of the club’s fanbase remains with a protest even taking place earlier this year.

And one former player in Church is one of many ex-Royals who have spoken up about where the club currently finds itself.

Speaking to the Reading Chronicle, the Welshman said: “It looks like a shambles and that’s not going to help anyone on the pitch.

“It all starts from the top. From my perspective, it starts from the top and that’s where we had good success in previous years.”

The Verdict:

The club does find itself in a sad situation – and there are big doubts as to whether they have the footballing heads behind the scenes to make this summer a real success with no Director of Football in place.

This upcoming window is perhaps one of the most important in decades because of how much they need to do under strict restrictions, so creativity will be needed if they are to bring in the players needed to make them a competitive force for the long term again.

However, many supporters aren’t just worried about their on-pitch fortunes but also how the club conducts itself off the pitch too and the lack of communication from the owners is part of the reason why they feel disillusioned.

Their commitment to the cause can’t be questioned at this stage with Mr and Ms Dai throwing plenty of money at the club in recent years and continuing to support the Berkshire club through the Covid-19 pandemic.

But how they spend their money will be critical to how successful the club are in the coming years and there’s a worry that there aren’t enough people with expertise guiding the duo. If there aren’t, more bad times look set to be on the way for the current relegation battlers.