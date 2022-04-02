Former Reading FC key figure delivers glittering verdict on Veljko Paunovic

Former Reading Under-23s manager Mehmet Ali has hailed Veljko Paunovic for how he treated the club’s academy during his time at the Select Car Leasing Stadium, speaking in an interview to Berkshire Live.

Ali left the club in January to link up with Premier League club Arsenal, a blow for the Royals who were forced to move to bring in a replacement during what was and still is a turbulent time for the second-tier side off the pitch.

This particularly affected the first team because they have been reliant on utilising some of their younger players this term, not just because of their transfer embargo but also because of the injury crisis they have endured for much of the 2021/22 campaign thus far.

This has led to the likes of Ethan Bristow, Tyrell Ashcroft and Mamadi Camara all getting chances to thrive in the first team, with the former two being particularly important in the absence of Baba Rahman and Andy Yiadom earlier on this calendar year as they competed for Ghana at the 2022 African Cup of Nations.

The club’s academy hasn’t been utilised as much recently because of senior players’ return to fitness, though the likes of regular first-teamers Tom McIntyre, Tom Holmes and Andy Rinomhota all graduated through the Berkshire outfit’s youth system.

Paunovic had no other choice but to make full use of the Royals’ youngsters prior to his departure in February – but Ali hailed the Serbian’s treatment of the academy regardless.

He said: “I had a very close relationship with him.

“He was outstanding with how he treated the academy, how he treated me and the relationship we had.

“I felt it was really strong and helped those in the first team try and survive in the Championship.”

The Verdict:

It’s a shame Paunovic’s time at the Select Car Leasing Stadium didn’t work out – because it’s clear he cared and went that extra mile to try and make his tenure in Berkshire a real success.

Unfortunately, tactical shortcomings and off-field turbulence made that impossible and in the end, that’s why he ended up leaving the club despite recording a respectable seventh-place finish with the Royals last season as they looked to bounce back from three seasons of lower mid-table finishes.

To his credit, he did utilise the academy with the likes of Ashcroft, Bristow and Femi Azeez being given the chance to shine as well as Michael Olise whose 2020/21 campaign under the Serbian was crucial to his development.

However, there were other times when he could have given youngsters more of an opportunity. Camara could have played a lot more considering the promise he has shown in first-team games.

And supporters were also disappointed not to see more of Jahmari Clarke after seeing him score a brace against Birmingham City last November. So whilst he can be credited in some areas, he could have given some more of a chance to shine.