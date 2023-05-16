West Bromwich Albion CEO Ron Gourlay has been heavily criticised by his former colleague Brian Tevreden.

Gourlay worked alongside Tevreden during his time at Reading, where he was the club's chief executive officer from 2017 to 2018.

Tevreden opted to vacate his role at Reading in 2018, and cited Gourlay as one of the reasons behind his decision to leave.

Meanwhile, upon Gourlay's departure, Sir John Madejski said that he did not understand the culture of Reading and was unable to connect with the club's fans and the community.

Gourlay was appointed as West Brom's CEO in 2022.

Tasked with overseeing the running of the club, Gourlay played a major role in the appointment of Steve Bruce, and Carlos Corberan.

While Bruce's time at The Hawthorns was a major disappointment, West Brom's fortunes have been transformed by the arrival of Corberan.

The Spaniard led the club to a respectable ninth place finish in the Championship standings earlier this month, and will now be keen to help Albion reach new heights later this year when the 2023/24 campaign gets underway.

While West Brom will be preparing for another season in the second-tier this summer, Reading will be looking to assemble a squad which is capable of achieving success in League One following their relegation to this division.

What has Brian Tevreden said about Ron Gourlay?

General view of The West Bromwich Albion logo before the game

Mandatory Credit: Action Images / Ed Sykes

Livepic

EDITORIAL USE ONLY. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or " live="" src="https://static0.footballleagueworldimages.com/wordpress/wp-content/uploads/2021/11/2015-03-14T140455Z_1_MT1ACI13516229_RTRMADP_3_SOCCER-ENGLAND-WBA-STK.jpg" />

Making reference to Gourlay's time at Reading, Tevreden has heavily criticised his former colleague.

Speaking on the latest episode of 1871 Podcast (as cited by The Reading Chronicle), Tevreden said: "If I have to put him [Nigel Howe] next to Ron Gourlay, it was a disaster for the club.

"I’m professional and don’t want to talk a lot about him too much, but it was a massive mistake to get Nigel out of the club.

"You could see it already when he left, and Ron came in, people left the club from down.

"Even Lee Herron, who was really important for me in the Academy because I promoted him as a Academy manager.

"When I came into the club I worked with people within the club and developed people within the club, why should I bring people from outside if they don’t know the club?

"These people knew the club for years, so give them the opportunity to step up.

"This is what I did with staff members in the Academy.

"That was the difference with me and Ron- Ron came in and kicked everyone out and made things difficult.

"It was a big mistake when they got Nigel out.

"The biggest frustration was that when I worked with Nigel, I had everyday contact, but he knew my plan and supported me in my plan.

"He was not always in agreement with myself, but that’s normal in business, I think.

"Ron Gourlay wanted to sit in my chair.

"That was the difference.

"He made the calls on renewing contracts for players and then after a year cancelled the contracts- financially it’s unbelievable.

"The other thing is he brought players in on big wages.

"That was not my idea, and I was not happy with that.

"I can go on and on."

Asked whether he would have stayed at Reading if Gourlay had left before his own departure, Tevreden added: "100 per cent.

"Even my wife was really happy with everything and my youngest was born in Reading.

"We were all into the club with the people in the club.

"If there was another CEO I would have stayed at the club, for sure."

How did Reading's fortunes change during Ron Gourlay's time at the club?

It is not entirely surprising that Tevreden has decided to blast Gourlay as some of the West Brom CEO's decisions at Reading played a role in the club's decline, which has recently culminated in relegation to League One.

Upon his arrival, the Royals had just narrowly suffered a defeat in the play-off final to Huddersfield Town.

During the following term, Reading sacked Jaap Stam before finishing the campaign just two points above the relegation zone.

The Royals have failed to reach the Championship play-offs since 2017, and are now preparing for the first season in the third-tier since 2002.