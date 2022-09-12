Former Reading FC and Barnsley trialist makes decision on his future

Former Reading and Barnsley trialist Brandon Ormonde-Ottewill has made a decision over his future and will not be signing for either club in the EFL.

That is according to BerkshireLive, who report that the 26-year-old has found himself a new club overseas – Hungarian top-flight side Puskas Akademia FC.

As per their report, the full-back will sign a one year deal with the Hungarian club.

The defender was on trial with Reading last month, with boss Paul Ince looking to bring in a left-back under the difficult circumstances in which the Royals are currently operating.

More recently, the 26-year-old was on trial with Barnsley down in League One, with boss Michael Duff having said the following late last week.

“He is someone we’re considering. He is obviously having discussions with other clubs abroad at the minute, so there’s a lot of moving parts to that one. We will probably know more by the weekend.” Duff explained last week, via the Yorkshire Post.

“He’s been in on Monday and Tuesday. He is not in today as he is having talks with another club in a different country. I am not quite sure where both parties are at with that one.

“He’s got good pedigree and is someone we know about. But the deal has to be right for both parties. It’s just not what we want, but what he wants as well.

“He is quite within his rights to go and speak to other people and another ‘gig’ might tickle his fancy a little bit more. We’ll wait and see.”

The 26-year-old was also linked to Birmingham City earlier this summer.

The Verdict

This is certainly an interesting move for the player to make.

At 26 and coming in to his peak, given the links to English clubs and the trials, you assumed he wanted to take his career forward in this country.

However, that appears not to be the case after signing for the Hungarian outfit mentioned above.

Ormonde-Ottewill’s new side currently sit fourth in the Hungarian top-flight, and perhaps the ability to win matches most weeks in a top-flight division was a factor in his decision making.