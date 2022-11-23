Former Reading and Charlton Athletic man secures League Two transfer move

Gillingham have confirmed the signing of Callum Harriott on a short-term deal as they look to strengthen their squad to help their survival bid.

It has been a tough campaign for the League Two side, who remain in the relegation zone despite a 0-0 draw at Crawley Town last night.

However, Neil Harris has moved to add to his group, with the arrival of Harriott announced this afternoon.

Even though the transfer window is shut, as the 28-year-old was without a club, he was able to sign for the Gills as a free agent and he will be available for selection against Dagenham & Redbridge in the FA Cup this weekend.

Harris will hope that the winger will be able to add more creativity to a side that has lacked goals this season, with the team having incredibly only found the net six times in 19 games.

Harriott has plenty of experience in the Football League, having turned out for Reading and Charlton over the years, and his last spell in the game was with Colchester who he played with until leaving in the summer of 2021.

11 quickfire quiz questions about Gillingham’s stadium that all Gills supporters should get correct

1 of 11 Gillingham played at Priestfield when they were formed. True False

The verdict

It’s good to see Harriott back in the game and he will hope to make an impact for Gillingham over the coming weeks and months.

From Gillingham’s perspective, it is a low-risk move as they’re in a desperate situation and it’s clear they need to ad more creativity to the side and the wide man should be able to help on that front.

Of course, he hasn’t played competitive football for some time, so there will need to be patience and it will be interesting to see how this plays out.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.