Former Rangers defender comments as QPR boss Michael Beale nears Ibrox switch

Former Rangers defender DaMarcus Beasley believes that Queens Park Rangers boss Michael Beale would be a good fit for the managerial position at Ibrox due to his previous connections with the club.

Beale was assistant manager at Rangers between 2018 and 2021 under Steven Gerrard.

Following the sacking of Giovanni van Bronckhorst, in recent days, Beale has been heavily linked with the position.

Indeed, he is said to be in ‘pole position’ for the job at present.

Thing appear to be developing today, with reports that QPR are bracing themselves for an official approach from Rangers, and that they have already begun putting out feelers in their search for Beale’s replacement.

In an interview with Sky Sports, Beasley, who scored seven goals and assisted 13 times in 44 appearances for the Scottish giants,

“He knows the club,” Beasley told Sky Sports, via The Scotsman.

“He’s a guy that understands what it means to be at Rangers.

Quiz: 10 of these 25 QPR facts are fake – Can you identify them?

1 of 25 QPR were founded in 1872 True False

“When I was a player, it took me six months to understand really what it means to be a Rangers man and play for them. But he knows that, inside and out. He could be a good fit, for sure.

“It’s unfortunate for Gio [van Bronckhorst] got the sack, but with results and the Champions League performances, you could kind of see it coming.

“I’m sure Rangers will get it right.”

The Verdict

You can definitely see where DaMarcus Beasley is coming from here.

His own admission that it took him some time to really understand what the club is about speaks volumes and having been there previously, that is something Michael Beale knows all about.

I do feel for QPR in all of this though.

Having already put up with the whole Wolves saga, they find themselves in a similar position yet again.

It seems this time, though, that Beale could really leave.