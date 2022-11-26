Former Rangers and QPR midfielder speaks out on Michael Beale to Ibrox links

Former Queens Park Rangers and Rangers midfielder Dominic Ball has suggested Michael Beale would find it hard to say no to Rangers.

Beale has been heavily linked with the managerial vacancy at Ibrox in recent days, with reports today suggesting that the Scottish club have now made a formal approach for his services.

Ball, who departed Championship side QPR earlier this summer having made 99 appearances for the R’s is uniquely positioned to comment on the matter, having also made 30 appearances for Rangers during a loan spell in 2015/16.

On Beale potentially boss departing for Ibrox, Ball explained, via the Daily Record: “The QPR fans will be very disappointed but I know myself, once you’ve been at Rangers you realise that it’s a club that’s hard to turndown.

Once you see the size and passion of the fanbase and just how great a club it is – and the potential it has – you can’t say no.

“That potential is even greater now than when I was there when Rangers were in the Championship.

“OK, they didn’t do great in the Champions League this year but it’s still the highest level in club football.

“If Mick does move it can only be because he feel it’s a better fit than the Wolves job.”

Like Ball, Beale is more than familiar with Rangers having worked at the club as Steven Gerrard’s assistant between 2018 and 2021.

The Verdict

Things appear to be edging closer and closer towards Michael Beale swapping Loftus Road for Ibrox.

QPR must be dumbfounded to find themselves in this situation again just weeks after Beale was linked with the Wolves job.

At that point, Beale turned down the Premier League opportunity, citing integrity and loyalty as factors in his decision.

It seems, though, that Rangers are proving too big of an opportunity to turn down, especially considering Beale’s former ties with the club.

Indeed, whatever happens, the best thing for QPR is it happens quickly so as to give them as much time as possible to get in a replacement.