Former Rangers and Liverpool man confirms Burnley role

Former Liverpool and Rangers midfielder Charlie Adam has confirmed that he has been appointed loan manager at Burnley.

That’s according to LancsLive, who report that the 36-year-old said as such when on BBC Radio 5 Live punditry duties earlier this lunchtime.

As per their report, Adam’s main role will be to oversee the development of the club’s players who are out on loan, with Burnley said to take an active approach when it comes to getting their young players out of the club temporarily to play regular football.

LancsLive, too, state that Adam will continue to be a presence within the under-21 set up at the club.

That comes after the 26-year-old has been involved with the development squad throughout the season so far, helping out Andy Farrell, with Mike Jackson remaining as part of the first team staff at present.

Retirement

The above comes after Charlie Adam confirmed last month that he would be hanging up his boots.

The 36-year-old had a 19-year playing career with saw him play for Rangers, Liverpool, Blackpool, Stoke, Reading and Dundee.

In total, Adam played a total of 488 senior matches throughout a fine career, as per Transfermarkt, scoring 90 goals and registering 84 assists.

The Verdict

This is a really fascinating move for Charlie Adam.

Haivng been working with the Burnley development side already this season, there is clearly an appetite to work with and help younger players and this new role should allow him to do that.

You’d think Adam would be well suited for such a role, too, having played at various levels and in different leagues throughout his career.

It’s probably one of those jobs that will go under the radar, but no doubt Adam will do a decent job as Burnley loan manager.