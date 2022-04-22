Former QPR player delivers verdict on Mark Warburton’s future

Ex-Queens Park Rangers striker Kevin Gallen believes that Mark Warburton should be afforded more time as the club’s manager and should not be sacked anytime soon.

The 59-year-old is said to be under pressure at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium according to a recent report from The Telegraph, with that boiling down to a downturn in form in recent months.

Warburton has had the Hoops in the Championship play-off race for much of the campaign and at times they’ve looked like challenging for the top two, however a loss against Barnsley in February kickstarted their spiralling results.

Since that defeat at Oakwell, the R’s have won just three times in 13 attempts and going into the final three matches of the season they sit in 10th position – still only three points from the play-off places but still with a mountain to climb.

Despite recent form though, Gallen – who played 369 league games for QPR and scored 90 goals – thinks that it would be the wrong move to dispense of Warburton’s services.

“If I look at the bigger picture, it’s been a real good season and we’re three points off the play-offs,” Gallen said on the West London Sport podcast.

“It’s a disappointment because I really do think we should be in the play-offs.

“But if you look at the bigger picture, players like (Rob) Dickie, under the manager, (Chris) Willock – they are sellable assets now and he has a lot to do with it because he’s put them in the team and developed them.

“He’s given those lads a chance. I think he deserves to have another crack at it.”

The Verdict

Gallen has QPR very close to his heart and was a very good player for the club so when he speaks, fans normally listen.

The poor results have been disappointing for R’s supporters to see but injuries have come at bad times and it may not all be Warburton’s fault.

Whilst they have some talented individuals, QPR may just be short of that bit of quality needed to sustain a top six challenge throughout the season and perhaps you can look at their lack of striking options who can score on a regular basis aside from Lyndon Dykes as an issue.

Warburton hasn’t done much wrong though in his time at the club so it’s easy to see why Gallen thinks he should be kept on.