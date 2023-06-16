Queens Park Rangers fans have been longing for a change behind the scenes for a long time now, and that has only accelerated following the events of the 2022-23 season.

Losing Mick Beale to Glasgow Rangers was bad enough after less than half a season in charge at Loftus Road, but Neil Critchley as a replacement proved to be disastrous before he was sacked and Gareth Ainsworth was brought back to the club.

And whilst their Championship status may have been secured for the 2023-24 season, change was needed in some capacity and to the delight of many supporters, Les Ferdinand has stepped down as director of football.

Former England international striker Ferdinand, who turned out for the R's during his playing days, has been under increasing pressure in his job upstairs at Loftus Road and he has now agreed to leave the club after eight years in the role.

According to West London Sport, Charlton Athletic's director of football Steve Gallen - whose brother Kevin was an R's icon as a player - is a contender to replace Ferdinand, but another name who is wholly familiar to QPR supporters is said to be keen.

Per the WLS, former R's manager Mark Warburton would be keen on replacing Ferdinand should he be approached for the job.

Warburton was in charge of the club for three years between 2019 and 2022, leading them to finishes of 13th, ninth and 11th in the Championship before parting company with them last summer.

The 60-year-old is no stranger to holding a role off the pitch but in a senior capacity at Championship level, having been Brentford's sporting director between 2011 and 2013 before he stepped into the role of manager.

Warburton has experience therefore of a similar role to what Ferdinand held so he could potentially be a good fit to replace him and return to Loftus Road.

What has Mark Warburton done since leaving QPR?

Not long after his departure from QPR was confirmed last year, Warburton was soon snapped up, but it wasn't to be a manager as he became one of David Moyes' first-team coaches at West Ham United.

At the Hammers, Warburton was a part of the staff that recently won the UEFA Europa Conference League, but on Thursday it was confirmed that he had left the London Stadium after just one year.

Warburton wants to explore more senior opportunities again rather than being a right-hand man, and he could get that opportunity once again in West London.