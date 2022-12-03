Former QPR man delivers fierce Michael Beale criticism after Rangers move

Jamie Mackie has hit out at Michael Beale for the comments he made about ‘integrity and loyalty’ before leaving QPR for Rangers.

The 42-year-old coach had the chance to join Wolves in October but he turned down the opportunity and reiterated his commitment to the R’s, only to leave for Glasgow over a month later.

Unsurprisingly, that caused anger among the support and former QPR favourite Mackie reflected that when speaking on Sky Sports, as quoted by the Daily Record.

“He was given a fantastic opportunity by QPR and he quickly spoke about his culture of integrity and longevity. But now he’s done exactly what he said he wouldn’t do and jumped ship and I think that’s where the problem is. I really question his integrity and I really wonder what other chairman will think of that in the future.

“Maybe managing Rangers is his ultimate dream, but I also noticed he was in the stands when the old manager who hadn’t been sacked yet was still there. I really don’t like that and I certainly don’t like that as a manager he was going up there as a ‘fan’. Then two weeks later he gets the job? Well that doesn’t sit well with me.”

The Londoners remain on the lookout for Beale’s successor and they will hope to name a replacement ahead of the game against Burnley next weekend.

Have any of these 30 ex-QPR players ever played abroad?

1 of 30 Paddy Kenny Yes No

The verdict

This was a very passionate message from Mackie and you can imagine that the vast majority of QPR fans agree with every word that he has said here.

Clearly, it’s something that still hurts all connected to the R’s and they will feel let down by the way he acted given those comments after he rejected Wolves.

But, it’s happened now and it’s now down to the club to bring in a replacement and it will be interesting to see who they go for.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.