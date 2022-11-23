Former QPR favourite sends strong Michael Beale message amid Rangers links

Paul Parker has urged QPR boss Michael Beale to clarify his future as he is heavily linked with the Rangers job.

The 42-year-old was named as the R’s chief in the summer and whilst results have suffered recently, they still sit 7th in the table and have done very well on the whole this season.

Beale’s reputation as a coach saw him attract interest from Wolves last month but he turned down the chance to join the Premier League side.

Now though, there are more doubts about his future as Rangers make a move for their former assistant, who is very much appreciated at Ibrox.

And, whilst former R’s man Parker can understand the appeal of the Glasgow side, he feels Beale shouldn’t allow this talk to continue by making a decision one way or another.

“QPR supporters really need some clarity on what Michael is thinking if Rangers come calling. The club has been looking for continuity since they were relegated from the Premier League (in 2015) and the last thing they need is a manager who is sticking his hand up for every job that becomes available,” he told the Daily Record.

“I felt this break for the World Cup would have given them the opportunity to regroup and get ready to go again but now the Rangers link has come up.”

The verdict

This is a very fair assessment from Parker and it’s frustrating for QPR fans that they’re having to go through this again after what went on with Wolves last month.

As well as that, if Beale does leave the board will need to act swiftly to get a replacement in and the sooner the better.

So, it will be interesting to see what happens in the coming days and it appears as though Beale could have a big decision to make.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.