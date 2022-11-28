Former QPR favourite issues one-word verdict as Michael Beale joins Rangers

Former Queens Park Rangers midfielder Ale Faurlin has questioned Michael Beale after he left for Rangers.

The 42-year-old former Aston Villa assistant was only named as the R’s new boss in the summer but the impressive work he did in the opening months of the campaign caught the eye.

Beale turned down an approach from Wolves last month, where he reiterated his loyalty to QPR, before the chance to join Rangers was seemingly too good to turn down.

However, those comments after turning down the Premier League side means this has not gone down well with the R’s support, and Faurlin shared their thoughts with a one-word message on Twitter in response to the news that said ‘seriously’.

The Londoners had given Beale his big break in management after years as a coach, which includes three years at Ibrox with Steven Gerrard where Rangers won one league title, so he does have a connection with the club.

QPR will be aiming to bring a new boss in ahead of their return to action against Burnley on December 11.

The verdict

Faurlin sums up the feelings of the fans pretty well here as there will be many who are not at all happy with Beale.

In fairness, you can understand their anger. That’s not to say that Beale shouldn’t be excited by the prospect of joining Rangers but the talk he gave after rejecting Wolves made it seem like he was committed to QPR.

Clearly, that’s not the case but the club will now be looking forward and it’s about finding a replacement swiftly to ensure the team can get back on track.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.