Former QPR favourite Charlie Austin weighs in on Lyndon Dykes situation after latest development

Charlie Austin has taken to Twitter to heap praise on former QPR teammate Lyndon Dykes after his brace for Scotland in the Nations League.

The R’s striker came off the bench to bag a 13-minute brace in last night’s 3-0 win over Ukraine, which allowed Steve Clarke’s to move top of Group B1 and get some revenge for their World Cup qualifiers defeat at the hands of the visitors back in June.

It has been a difficult start to the season for Dykes, who has scored just once in 10 Championship appearances and taken plenty of stick from supporters after squandering a number of big chances in tight games.

He served a reminder of just how dangerous he can be at Hampden Park last night, however, as he headed in from a corner twice in quick succession to put the result beyond doubt.

Austin, his former R’s forward colleague, moved fast to congratulate Dykes via Twitter after his brace.

Buzzing for big dyksey! Get in my man 💙 — Charlie Austin (@chazaustin10) September 22, 2022

The Verdict

Austin’s comments will likely be echoed by the majority of Hoops fans, who will hope that these goals can help Dykes rediscover his best for the Championship club.

The 33-year-old, who moved to A-League side Brisbane Roar after leaving Loftus Road in the summer, has endured dry spells of his own during his career and will know just how important these goals can be for his former teammate.

With two more games before the end of the international break, Dykes has the chance to kick on for his country and help them win Nations League Group B1 while also picking up some more momentum in front of goal to take back to west London with him.

The Scotland international has proven himself a streaky scorer in the past and if this could be the start of such a streak, it could be massive for Mick Beale’s side.