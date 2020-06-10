Former pro tells Newcastle to learn from Leeds’ example

Football Insider has reported how Paul Robinson has reacted to Newcastle yet to decide what to do with ticket rebates and how the former goalkeeper has told the Magpies to learn something from Leeds.

The Premier League and Championship are back next week and next weekend and fans are rightfully looking forward to seeing their teams in action.

However, no supporters will be in stadiums and, instead, there is going to a lot of television and streams being watched.

Plenty of clubs have offered rebates to fans with that in mind, then, with Leeds doing so for season ticket holders and Robinson has suggested Newcastle should do the same, rather than keeping things relatively quiet.

He said:

“It is the club’s prerogative and it is up to them what they want to do and what relationship they have with their fans.

“Leeds were one of the forerunners in refunding their season ticket holders. The phenomenal relationship they have with their fans, they felt it was important to do that.

“It is disappointing because fans pay money to watch football and it is no different to what the broadcasters are doing with clubs. The fans should be treated fairly by the clubs.”

The Verdict

Of course, Newcastle’s ownership scenario might be what is behind the delay as new people coming in might way offer the rebate rather than the old set-up.

Even so, Newcastle fans deserve recognition for their support, as every other fanbase does this year in strange circumstances, so hopefully something can be sorted soon.

In the meantime, we’ll just have to wait and see what the Magpies decide to do as we head towards a season restart and hopefully an entertaining run-in.