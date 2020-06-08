Former pro backs Lyle Taylor over move as Rangers, Championship clubs swirl

Speaking to Football Insider, Danny Mills has revealed that he can understand where Lyle Taylor is coming from in terms of not playing for Charlton any more this season as he looks ahead to a move away from the club.

Addicks boss Lee Bowyer revealed last week that the forward would not be playing a part in the season restart for fear of injury ruining his chances of getting one last big contract after leaving the Valley this summer.

Given his importance to the Addicks, this has been met by criticism and anger from fans but, as a former player, Mills can appreciate the situation the reported Rangers and Championship clubs target finds himself in:

“It is not a popular opinion but he is 30-years-old. This is his final, big contract.

“He has not signed a pre-contract and he is not 21 – there are not going to be as many deals on the table for players this year. He cannot risk it.

“His contract runs out and it is incredibly awkward and exceptional circumstances but I get it.

“I cannot say that I would not do the same thing in his situation. People talk about loyalty to clubs but if he gets injured are Charlton going to give him another year? Another four-year deal if he gets injured? No they are not.

“Put yourself in his shoes – wouldn’t we all do that?”

The Verdict

It is a bitter pill for fans of Charlton to have to swallow but you can understand where Taylor is coming from and Mills has done well to explain it.

Yes, it doesn’t sit well with many supporters and most would absolutely want them to play out their contract but it looks as though that is not going to happen with the forward, who has made up his mind.

Now we’ll just have to see where he ends up and where Charlton do as well for next season.