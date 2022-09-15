Former Preston North End player training with Chelsea

There’s been a reunion at Stamford Bridge for Scott Sinclair and Chelsea, with the winger revealing via his Instagram that he is training with the club as he looks for his next team.

The winger most recently played for Preston in the Championship but with the player coming to the end of his contract and having not featured much last season under boss Ryan Lowe, he was allowed to leave on a free.

He played in 23 games in total but most of those saw him come off the bench – he had only six Championship starts – and a lot of those also saw him pushed out of position. With Frankie McAvoy and then Ryan Lowe both trying to utilise wing-backs, he was used in that position rather than his favoured winger role.

It meant that he was let go for nothing at the end of the campaign and despite a full summer transfer window, he is yet to find a new team. Now, in a bid to keep his fitness levels high, it appears that his former club have taken him in and allowed him to train with them.

Sinclair played for Chelsea back at the beginning of his career when he was a young teenager. He only ever managed five league games for the side with one start before heading to Swansea on a permanent basis in 2010, where he begun to thrive.

The Blues though have taken him back on at age 33 and will be hoping to help him find a new team.

The Verdict

Scott Sinclair might be in the latter stages of his career now but you would think he still has plenty to offer a team somewhere.

He is fit and has not recently been injured, with the only reason he was let go from Preston being due to a loss in form, not fitting into the system and Ryan Lowe having a clear out of some of the players who didn’t feature too often. He might not be the right fit for North End any more but he could be a good option elsewhere.

There are plenty of teams in League One and perhaps even the Championship who could benefit from having someone like Sinclair in their squad as part of their depth. He has scored goals in the Championship for PNE and could likely do the same in his favoured position somewhere else.

With the player now training at Chelsea, he will be training at his peak and will certainly be match fit and ready for any team to take him on this season.