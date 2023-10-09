Highlights Dermot Gallagher believes West Brom were unlucky to concede a controversial penalty, as replays showed Cedric Kipre won the ball and it should have been a goal kick.

Carlos Corberan expressed his anger at the decision, criticizing the referee and suggesting that Albion faced more than 11 players.

Although the penalty decision was unfair, it shouldn't overshadow the fact that West Brom weren't good enough and need to improve their mentality.

Dermot Gallagher revealed he thinks West Brom were unfortunate to concede a penalty in their 3-1 defeat to Birmingham City on Friday night.

Birmingham beat West Brom in controversial fashion

A John Swift goal had put Albion 1-0 up at St. Andrew’s, and they were relatively comfortable at the time, but Blues had the chance to equalise from the spot midway through the first half.

Cedric Kipre was adjudged to have fouled Koji Miyoshi after a challenge on the forward, although replays showed that the Baggies centre-back won the ball, and it actually deflected back off the Blues man, so it should have been a goal kick.

Yet, referee James Linnington pointed to the spot, and Juninho Bacuna converted to make it 1-1.

After that, Carlos Corberan’s men lost their control of the fixture, and the hosts would go on to pick up all three points, thanks to goals from Dion Sanderson and Gary Gardner.

What has Dermot Gallagher said about the incident?

Corberan couldn’t hide his anger at the decision after the game, as he criticised the official and even stated that Albion came up against more than 11 players on the night at St. Andrew’s.

And, speaking about the incident on Sky Sports’ Ref Watch, former Premier League official Gallagher revealed that he didn’t agree that it was a penalty.

“Stephen (Warnock) and I spoke earlier about this and all the clues are there. The clue is that the only Birmingham player that appeals for anything is the one who appeals for a corner.

“When the referee pointed, I thought he’d given a goal kick at first because I think he slips. The Birmingham player slips, Kipre slips into him, gets the ball with one foot – goal kick for me.”

How big a setback was this for West Brom?

It won’t be any comfort for Albion fans hearing this, as the game has gone and they have lost, and there’s no denying it was a very surprising decision.

To those watching live it seemed apparent Kipre had won the ball, and the replays showed the defender had played it off Miyoshi, so it was a mistake.

So, the anger was understandable, but it shouldn’t detract from the fact that Albion weren’t good enough.

Ultimately, the penalty was only an equaliser, and there was still a lot of football to play, and whilst you can understand how it could knock the players immediately, the group should have had a better mentality to recover from an unjust decision against them.

What next for West Brom?

The loss ended a good run of form for Albion, and it’s a shame that it came over the international break, as they don’t have the chance to put it right straight away.

Overall though, Corberan’s side are in a decent position at this early stage, but they will know that they need to kick-on over the coming weeks and months if they are to sustain a proper push for the top six, which has to be the aim.

Albion are back in action on October 21, when they welcome Plymouth to The Hawthorns.