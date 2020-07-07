Former Premier League boss registers interest in Bristol City job

Former Brighton and Hove Albion boss Chris Hughton is reportedly interested in taking charge at Bristol City according to Sky Sports’ Rob Dorsett.

Chris Hughton interested in the vacant head coach job at #bristolcity. Been waiting for right opportunity since #bhafc sacking last May, and believes with the right backing, club can quickly win promotion to Prem Lg. Mick McCarthy also on the shortlist. — Rob Dorsett (@RobDorsettSky) July 6, 2020

The Robins parted company with Lee Johnson after a frustrating 1-0 defeat to Cardiff City at Ashton Gate on Saturday, which leaves them well adrift of the play-off chasing pack in the Championship.

Bristol City are currently sat 12th in the second tier standings, and are nine points adrift of the top-six heading into the final five matches of this year’s campaign.

Hughton has been out of work since he was dismissed as Brighton’s manager whilst they were in the Premier League back in May 2019.

He hasn’t been seen in the dugout since, but the job at Bristol City could tempt him back into management, with the Robins challenging for promotion in the last couple of seasons.

Hughton has experience of managing in the Championship as well, having guided Brighton to promotion into the Premier League in the 2016/17 season.

The Robins are next in action on Wednesday evening when they take on relegation-threatened Hull City at Ashton Gate in a game they’ll be expected to pick up three points from.

The Verdict:

This would be an excellent appointment.

Hughton is exactly the type of manager that Bristol City should be looking at heading towards the end of this year’s campaign.

He has experience of working in the Championship, and has won promotion with Brighton and Hove Albion in the past in the second tier, so he should be top of their shortlist.

If Bristol City can land his signature, then I think they’ll be real contenders to win promotion into the Premier League next season.