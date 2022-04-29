Former Premier League boss makes transfer claim as Leeds United plot move for Nottingham Forest man

Alex McLeish believes that Leeds United are right to target Nottingham Forest’s Brennan Johnson, as he claimed the forward will go to a ‘high level’.

The 20-year-old has enjoyed a fantastic season with the Reds, scoring 15 goals and registering ten assists to help the team to third in the table, with automatic promotion a real possibility.

Whilst you would expect Johnson to commit his future to Forest if they are a Premier League side, a departure feels inevitable if Steve Cooper’s men remain in the Championship.

Therefore, plenty of top-flight clubs are circling, with recent reports claiming Leeds are the latest to show a real interest.

And, speaking to Football Insider, former Aston Villa boss McLeish can understand why.

“He looks a very competent player, and you can see the confidence just steaming out of him. In all his play, every time he gets the ball – you can see opposition defenders just starting to panic. They’re scrambling to close him down.

“He’s definitely one who is correct to be on the radar of a club like Leeds. He can go to a high level.”

The verdict

You can’t really argue with what McLeish has said here because anyone who has seen Johnson play this season will recognise that he is a top, top talent.

So, the level of interest in him is no surprise and it would be a major coup for the Whites if they could convince Johnson to move to Elland Road in the summer.

Realistically, that’s going to depend on Forest not returning to the top-flight, so there will be many interested observers as they push for promotion in the coming weeks.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.