Former Premier League boss details why Burnley’s Vincent Kompany could cause major cup upset against Man City

Pundit and former manager Phil Brown believes Burnley could beat Manchester City in the last eight of the FA Cup because the Clarets’ manager Vincent Kompany already knows how Pep Guardiola operates, speaking on the BBC 72+ Podcast.

The Lancashire outfit have been exceptional in the league this season and are currently 19 points clear of Middlesbrough, making it almost certain that they will get back to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

They have also enjoyed a good run in the FA Cup, beating top-tier outfit AFC Bournemouth away from home before securing victories over Ipswich Town and Fleetwood, setting up a quarter-final tie at the Etihad Stadium.

Think you’re a hardcore Burnley fan? Try score 20/20 on this quiz all about the club

1 of 20 How many points did Burnley amass during their title-winning 2015/16 Championship campaign? 86 88 89 93

Kompany was previously City’s skipper and is a fondly remembered figure there for the role he played in transforming the club from an average top-flight side to a team that was and still is regularly winning different trophies.

Ahead of this clash, the hosts are the clear favourites to come out on top and seal their place at Wembley – but the Clarets will be looking to spoil the party.

And Brown believes an upset could potentially be on the cards, with Kompany’s ties to City potentially paying dividends for him.

He said (15:35): “You get to a stage where he is doing well and you think: how is he going to keep this going? That’s the hard part of management – maintaining the progress that you’ve made.

“These look absolute certainties for going in the Premier League. These look like they could upset Man City because he will know exactly how Pep works and who knows? I’m not going to say it’s going to be a City home win.

“I’d say Burnley could actually be the biggest surprise [in terms of an upset in the FA Cup this season].”

The Verdict:

It would be a major shock if this did happen and that’s only because City are unlikely to underestimate the Clarets.

You could definitely see Pep Guardiola putting out a reasonably strong starting lineup because they will want to win as much silverware as they can, with Arsenal currently leading the Premier League race.

Not winning a trophy this term would be a failure for a City side that have been so successful under the ex-Bayern Munich boss – and with their neighbours Manchester United winning the Carabao Cup – that has only ramped up the pressure on the Citizens.

Guardiola will be keen to overtake former student Mikel Arteta in the league title race though and is still in the Champions League, so they may not play all of their key stars including Erling Haaland.

That will provide the Clarets will an opportunity to capitalise on this – but it will still be an uphill task for them to come out on top. Stranger things have happened though – and you can’t write them off in this one.