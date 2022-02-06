Former Portsmouth manager Paul Cook makes honest assessment about club’s progress

Former Portsmouth boss Paul Cook has questioned the progress of the club under Michael Eisner.

Cook, who won the League Two title as Portsmouth manager in 2017 believes that the ship has been steadied by the current ownership after years of turmoil off the pitch.

However, he thinks the club should have built on the success of the 16/17 title winning side.

Speaking to talkSPORT 2, Cook said: “Portsmouth’s a really funny one and an interesting one because, from my time there, there’s (been) a lot debated about ownership and owners.

“Michael Eisner came in with his company to take over from, at the time what I felt – and it was my genuine feeling – that Portsmouth fans [previous owners] could have taken the club further. That was my honest opinion.” Cook went onto acknowledge the fans must be feeling now, after losing again to Oxford meaning they’re now 14 points off the playoffs. He said: “Portsmouth fans will not be happy today looking like they won’t go up again this year. “And to be fair to Danny and Nicky, they’ve had numerous players leave and have probably had a little bit of a disappointing transfer window, if I’m trying to be diplomatic.” The Verdict It was another disappointing game week for Portsmouth and it feels they’re just too far off the top six to mount a challenge. Couple that with inconsistency on the pitch this season, it does look likely they’ll miss out again. However, the club has invested in the squad contrary to what Cook believes and have consistently had one of the bigger budgets in the league. Owners shouldn’t gamble on a clubs future and with the current situation at a lot of clubs, being more pragmatic may be the best route forward.