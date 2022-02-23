Former player slams West Brom hierarchy for previous managerial decision

Danny Gabbidon has revealed that he ‘still can’t believe’ that West Brom didn’t appoint Chris Wilder as their manager in the summer.

Still can’t believe the Baggies didn’t appoint Chris Wilder as manager. The biggest no brainer faux pas I’ve seen in a long time. 😫 — Daniel Gabbidon (@Gabbidon35) February 22, 2022

It was widely reported that the former Sheffield United boss was in the frame for the Albion vacancy ahead of the current campaign, but Baggies owner Guochuan Lai vetoed a move for Wilder despite backing from several board members.

And, it’s a decision that the owner may be regretting, as Valerien Ismael, the man West Brom did go for, has already been sacked, whilst Wilder is excelling at Middlesbrough.

His latest Boro victory came against Albion, which prompted former player Gabbidon to take to Twitter to slam the decision.

“Still can’t believe the Baggies didn’t appoint Chris Wilder as manager. The biggest no brainer faux pas I’ve seen in a long time.”

Steve Bruce is now in charge of the West Midlands outfit, but he has struggled to make an instant impact, picking up just one point from his opening four games.

As a result, West Brom sit 11th in the Championship table and six points away from the play-off places.

The verdict

You can be sure that many Albion fans agree with Gabbidon’s view here, as it is a decision that seems very baffling.

Wilder had already proven himself to be a top manager and it had been thought that he would be interested in taking over at The Hawthorns, so the decision from Lai to turn him down was a surprising one.

But, there’s not much they can do now, with the problems at Albion more than just the manager, as we have seen since Bruce arrived.

