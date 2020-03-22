Former player reveals how Leeds United could benefit from Yorkshire rivals before season resumes

Ex-Leeds United goalkeeper Paul Robinson has suggested the club could play a number of behind closed doors friendlies against a number of their local rivals before getting their push for Championship promotion back underway.

Marcelo Bielsa’s side are currently top of the Championship table, seven points clear of third-placed Fulham, with nine games of the season remaining.

That quest for the Premier League has been put on hold for the time being however, with games not set to resume until the end of April at the very earliest, meaning the club’s players may not be up to match fitness when they do return to competitive action.

As a result, Robinson has suggested that the Elland Road club could take part in a number of behind closed doors friendlies before the season officially gets back underway.

Speaking to MOT Leeds News about how the club’s players may get back up to speed when the time comes, the former England international said: “Teams like Leeds will play friendlies behind closed doors as we near the season starting again, absolutely.

“Once the dates are announced teams will play at the training grounds.”

Discussing the identity of the teams Bielsa’s side could potentially face, Robinson continued: “Leeds will make use of local clubs in lower down leagues and that will work for both of them.”

“Leeds will play the likes of Doncaster, Rotheram, teams around that sort of level.”

Like Leeds, both Rotherham and Doncaster also harbour hopes of promotion this season, with the duo currently second and ninth in the League One table respectively.

The Verdict

This does seem to make perfect sense to me.

Players will have been away from the game for a long time when the season eventually does resume, which could still be quite some time away.

As a result, the intensity of competitive matches is something that some may not be ready for, meaning behind closed doors games such as the ones suggested by Robinson here would make sense in terms of helping them to get back up to speed.

It does also make sense to play those fixtures among local teams, since the economic impact of the recent postponement of games means clubs are not going to be in a position to pay big money on transport and accommodation when they do not need to.