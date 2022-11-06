Former player offers insight into Liam Rosenior’s approach after Hull City appointment

Curtis Davies has explained what Hull City supporters can expect from new manager Liam Rosenior.

The former Derby County manager has taken the reins at the MKM Stadium as Shota Arveladze’s successor. Davies played under Rosenior during the 37-year old’s time with the Rams, and has given a detailed breakdown of how the former defender’s style of play works.

The current Derby defender has claimed that Rosenior wants his side to play a possession-based system that requires a level of comfort in possession from everyone in the team.

“It’s trying to be dominant on the ball and recognising we want to play out from the back,” said Davies, via Hull Live.

“We’ll try and play from the goalkeeping into the two centre-half.

“Then it’s recognising that when we need to abort, where can we play the pass, where is the space?

“Where can we find a certain player? Rather than just say we’re going to lump it and hope someone wins the header – if you’ve got a dominant centre-half, that’s not going to work – we liked to keep the ball and dominate teams that way.

“What we found when teams pressed it would sometimes work in our favour, and if they weren’t organised because some teams overdid it and went in all guns blazing, and there were those teams who sat off then all of a sudden you’re sat in the opposition half and you’re dominating the ball.

“Either way, it’s about dominating the ball but within that structure. Everyone knows where everyone should be.

“So if I’m the centre-half, I know where the number 10 should drop in this situation.

“If I’m the left winger then I know where I need to move to make the space for the centre midfielder to get in, it’s all cogs that work in one movement.”

Rosenior was appointed late last week on a two and a half-year deal.

Having spent time with the club as a player, Rosenior has now returned to take charge of the first team squad, who currently sit 21st in the Championship table.

Up next for Hull is a trip to face Cardiff City on 8 November.

The Verdict

Rosenior is a really exciting appointment at Hull given how well he did at Derby despite the difficult circumstances surrounding the club.

Hull have had a poor start to the season and are now only one point above the relegation zone. But a promising first game in charge saw the Tigers earn a 0-0 draw away to Millwall at the weekend despite going down to ten men in the first half.

If Rosenior can get this squad to adapt to his style of play then they should be targeting a much more promising second half of the campaign.