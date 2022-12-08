Former player linked with Charlton Athletic job but has interest in MLS

Former Charlton Athletic player Neil Redfearn is in the frame to take charge at The Valley but also has interest from the MLS, according to The Mirror (07/12, 15:41).

The League One club are searching for a new manager after sacking Ben Garner earlier this week.

Garner was only appointed in the summer but owner Thomas Sandgaard felt his hand was forced by their poor position in the table (17th) and a lack of consistency.

Anthony Hayes has been put in caretaker charge of the Addicks while the search for a new permanent boss is ongoing.

The Mirror (07/12, 15:41) has reported that Redfearn, who spent a year at the south London club as a player, is in the frame to return to The Valley as Garner’s replacement.

He is available after resigning from his role in charge of Sheffield United’s women’s team but has interest from MLS club Vancouver Whitecaps as well.

It is said that Redfearn is viewed as a viable option given his experience in the lower leagues and proven record of developing young players, which are two things the Addicks are looking for.

Think you know everything about Charlton Athletic? Try score 80% or more on this new quiz

1 of 22 How many goals has Jack Payne scored this season? 3 4 5 6

The Verdict

This isn’t an appointment that’s likely to get too many Charlton fans excited.

Redfearn’s two previous spells in first team management in men’s football didn’t last particularly long or end very well but it seems his experience in lower league football, proven record in youth coaching, and links to the club are enough to earn him a shot.

The issue the Addicks may face, however, is that they don’t have huge pulling power.

Sandgaard did now show Garner much patience or back him in the transfer window while there is unrest amongst supporters about the owner so you could understand why more desirable coaches might not be interested.