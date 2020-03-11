Former player launches attack on Sunderland players following latest setback

Stephen Elliott has slammed Sunderland’s players, saying that they ‘know they won’t be good enough for the Championship’.

The Black Cats made it four games without a victory after falling to a shock 2-0 defeat against Bristol Rovers on Tuesday night.

That result means that Sunderland have now dropped out of the League One play-off spots and have it all to do if they’re to get their season back on track.

Phil Parkinson’s side now have 10 games to get their season back on track, and while they’re only out of the top six on goal difference, the former Sunderland man has cast doubt over whether the squad have what it takes to get the job done.

Not enough hunger in this squad to better themselves and get promoted. I feel majority of squad know they won’t be good enough for Championship and aren’t that bothered about going up as they will be moved on from club if they do. Just happy to be here in L1. #safc — Stephen Elliott (@SleevesElliott) March 10, 2020

He said: “Not enough hunger in this squad to better themselves and get promoted.

“I feel majority of squad know they won’t be good enough for Championship and aren’t that bothered about going up as they will be moved on from club if they do. Just happy to be here in League One.”

The verdict

It’s certainly a tough spell that Sunderland are going through at the moment.

After such an excellent start to 2020, things have gone off the boil in recent weeks with Phil Parkinson’s side now dropping out of the top six.

There’s plenty of time for Sunderland to get themselves back on track before the end of the season, but they need to put this sticky patch behind them as soon as possible if they’re to do so.

Three points off the top two and with only goal difference keeping them out of the top six, it’s still there for the Black Cats to take but with so many teams in the mix it’s crucial that they put this poor patch behind them.