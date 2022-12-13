Former player keen on landing MK Dons vacancy after Liam Manning’s exit

Peter Leven is keen on taking his first steps in management with former club MK Dons.

The 39-year-old enjoyed a very productive three years with the club during his playing days, impressing when they were in the third tier from 2008.

Injury issues forced Leven to retire at 29 after a spell at Oxford and he has since had a focus on becoming a coach.

After brief spells with Middlesbrough and Kilmarnock with the academy and an assistant, the Scotsman moved to Belarus to work as number two at Dynamo Brest before taking up a similar role with Orenburg in Russia, who won promotion to the top-flight.

Now, the Daily Record have revealed that Leven wants to be the main man, as they state he has made it clear that he wants the job – and that the MK Dons hierarchy are interested in as they draw up a shortlist.

Liam Manning was dismissed on Sunday evening after a poor season so far, with the side 23rd in League One and six points from safety.

The verdict

Of course, it’s a risk to appoint Leven considering he lacks experience as a head coach, so given their position in the table you can understand if they want to go for a safer bet.

However, Leven has coached in various countries and will feel he is ready to make the step up, whilst he obviously has a connection to the club.

This would make sense and it’s the sort of appointment the club have made in the past and it’s worked, so it will be interesting to see what happens.

