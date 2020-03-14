Former player issues explains importance of Leeds United star with Premier League comparison

Alex Bruce has praised the impact Patrick Bamford has on Leeds United and insists he shouldn’t be solely judged on goals.

The Whites striker has scored 13 times in 36 Championship fixtures this season and although it’s a respectable return, he has been guilty of missing several chances for Marcelo Bielsa’s stylish team.

Despite that, the Argentinian has always kept faith with Bamford and Bruce told Football Insider that’s because of the work he does to help the team overall – like Roberto Firmino does for Liverpool.

“You might not get the goals you want from a number nine, a little bit like Firmino for example. However, what he brings to the team is huge and when you watch him live you see what impact he has on the team.

“I’ve said it a few times, I remember a few years ago, our best player was Sone Aluko when we got promoted. He wasn’t an out and out goalscorer but he brought so much to the team in terms of creating space for others, creating chances.”

The verdict

Bamford has been written off regularly over the past 18 months but one man who has always backed him has been Bielsa, so that should be enough for the player to know he is doing something right.

And, you can understand where Bruce is coming from here as well. Bamford is excellent at linking play and even if he doesn’t score, every player in the XI will appreciate playing with the former Middlesbrough man.

Ultimately, that’s all that matters and Bamford deserves credit for the role he has played in taking Leeds to the top of the Championship with just nine games to play.

