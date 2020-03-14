Former player explains why 20-y/o has already proved he’s capable of becoming key Leeds United player

Alex Bruce has heaped praise on Illan Meslier after his introduction to the Leeds United first team fold.

The 20-year-old goalkeeper has stepped up to become the Whites’ first choice stopper following the decision to hand Kiko Casilla an eight-match ban after being found guilty of making racist comments to Charlton Athletic loanee Jonathan Leko.

Meslier has made three senior appearance for Marcelo Bielsa’s side this term, including the fixtures against Hull City and Huddersfield Town – both of which saw him keep a clean sheet.

One man who watched him against the Terriers was former Leeds defender Alex Bruce who said that he was suitable impressed with what he saw from Meslier.

Speaking to Football Insider, Bruce said: I thought Meslier was alright, I watched him against Huddersfield, he came into the team, he didn’t have much to do to be honest but everything that I did see impressed me.

“I did ask the question how old is he, he’s very young, so the fact that Bielsa’s thrown him straight in there shows Bielsa’s got a lot of confidence in him in a pressure cooker environment, I thought he handled it very well.

“He’s a nice striker of the ball, which goalkeepers obviously have to be, handles the ball well with his feet, so yeah, I was impressed.”

The verdict

It’s hard to downplay how well Illan Meslier has done in difficult circumstances.

After being thrown in at the deep end against Arsenal in the FA Cup, the young goalkeeper has done exceedingly well to adapt to first team level following Kiko Casilla’s suspension.

He’s been tasked with stepping up in a high-pressure situation and it seems that he’s taken it firmly in his stride.

Meslier has certainly shown enough to suggest that he has a future at the club, and if a deal can be agreed to make his loan move permanent then it’ll be good news for everyone.