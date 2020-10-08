Former player delivers verdict as Tottenham target EFL talent

Paul Robinson believes Tottenham would be making a great signing if they finalise a deal for Swansea’s Joe Rodon before the deadline.

Spurs are on the lookout for a new centre-back as they look to have the depth to compete on four fronts this season and they have a strong interest in Rodon.

The Welsh international is highly-rated by the Swans and is set to win his fifth Welsh cap against England at Wembley this evening.

Given his undoubted potential, combined with Spurs’ need for a new defender, former keeper Robinson told Football Insider that it would be a smart move by his former club to get this sorted, whilst he explained how it would help Rodon improve as well.

“I think it would be a fantastic signing for Spurs. He has experience at international level as well. He has got a big future ahead of him.

“It would be great for him to develop under a manager like Jose Mourinho and around players like Alderweireld and Sanchez. They do need another recognised centre-half and he fits the bill.”

Despite the interest, no formal bid has been lodged and the two clubs are way apart on their valuation of Rodon right now.

The verdict

You have to say that Robinson’s assessment here is spot on. Spurs need another option at the back to ensure they have enough depth for what is a hectic fixture list and Rodon could have a role to play.

The chance to move to the Londoners is going to appeal to the player considering the manager, the training ground and the fact they’re playing in Europe.

Ultimately, it’s all down to Spurs. Swansea don’t need to sell and they are right to demand a significant sum for their player and if that asking price isn’t met then he won’t go.

