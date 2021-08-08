Former player delivers Sheffield United transfer warning as Arsenal monitor key man

Paddy Kenny believes that Sheffield United should be worried about the prospect of losing Aaron Ramsdale before the transfer window shuts.

The keeper has regularly been linked with a move to Arsenal in recent weeks, with Mike Arteta known to be a real admirer of the Blades number one.

It has been suggested the Championship side would receive in excess of £30m if they do lose the keeper, a deal that many neutral observers would be excellent for Sheffield United.

However, speaking to Football Insider, ex-Blades man Kenny explained why the timing means it could be risky for Slavisa Jokanovic to sanction a sale.

“I think he’s got to be concerned. It’s getting late on in the window and if he leaves they’ll be leaving themselves a little bit short. Foderingham is a keeper who hasn’t really played a huge amount of football for Sheffield United in the past. It’s a massive jump in quality.

“Unless he’s been told by the club that under no circumstances will he be going. That’s the only thing I can think of. If that’s the case then fair enough.”

The Yorkshire outfit have been linked with QPR keeper Seny Dieng as a potential replacement for Ramsdale.

The verdict

You can understand Kenny’s point here because the season has started and any transfer talk now can be distracting. Plus, they may struggle to bring in a replacement if it drags on.

But, these things happen in the window and it’s out of the Blades’ hands really because they will set a valuation and it’s down to Arsenal to pay it or not, which they may decide to do later in the window.

So, it’s one to monitor but Jokanovic needs to have someone lined up if Ramsdale does depart.

