Former player delivers damning verdict on Sunderland’s automatic promotion hopes

Sunderland’s chances of finishing inside the automatic promotion places in League One were dealt a blow as they were beaten 2-0 by Bristol Rovers in midweek.

It means that the Black Cats are now without a win in their last four league games, which has seen them drop to seventh in the League One table.

Sunderland had previously been in the hunt for a top-two finish in the third-tier standings, but they’ve now dropped to three points adrift of the automatic promotion places.

Speaking on the Sunderland AFC Podcast on BBC Newcastle, former Sunderland player Gary Bennett issued his thoughts on the Black Cats’ promotion hopes this season, and it’s safe to say he wasn’t in the most of optimistic of moods.

“I think it’s going to be very difficult for us now to get automatic promotion.

“What we’ve got to do is concentrate on getting into the play-offs because we’ve got a game on Saturday against Blackpool, and then you’re talking about maybe a two or three-week break.

“Now we’re going to be playing catch-up.

“We could be eighth or ninth even, and three or four points away from just getting back into the play-offs.”

Sunderland return to action this weekend when they take on Blackpool at Bloomfield Road, in what is certain to be a tricky test for Phil Parkinson’s side.

Can you name these former Sunderland defenders? Test your knowledge in our quiz!

1 of 15 Who is this? Danny Collins Jack Pelter Stanislav Varga Ian Harte

The Verdict:

It’s all to play for still.

Sunderland might be outside of the play-off places at the moment in League One, but they’re still only three points adrift of second-placed Rotherham United.

We’ve already seen how much the league table can change this season, so I can’t rule out Sunderland forcing themselves in the automatic promotion places before we reach a conclusion this term.

Phil Parkinson has got a good group of players in his squad this season, but he needs to get them back to winning ways at the earliest of opportunities, otherwise they’ll be fighting for a play-off place in League One.