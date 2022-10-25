Former player delivers brutally honest verdict on major West Brom decision

Kevin Campbell believes that the West Brom hierarchy had little choice but to sack Steve Bruce after the poor start to the season.

After a busy summer transfer window, many expected Albion to be pushing for promotion this season but they were hovering above the relegation zone when Bruce was dismissed and the side are now 23rd.

Therefore, fans were understandably livid with the former Aston Villa boss, so it came as no surprise when he was let go, with Carlos Corberan now in line to be named as his permanent successor.

And, speaking to Mr Gamble, former Albion striker Campbell explained why a decision had to be made when it was.

“I don’t think Steve Bruce could have turned it around because for me the results just weren’t going his way. We can all sit here and say he needed time, but West Bromwich Albion are in a relegation battle right now.

“How long are the club going to wait because everything about the club; the setup, the structure and the football club is Premier League standard. But they’re not getting Premier League, or even top Championship performances.

“They’ve got a really talented squad there and they are underperforming, and it was underperforming under Steve Bruce’s watch. That is always a recipe for disaster when you’ve got quality players and a bigger wage bill than a lot of the other clubs in the league.

“Something was going to happen, and they’ve ended up pulling the trigger on Steve Bruce.”

The verdict

Most will agree with Campbell’s assessment here as ultimately the results speak for themselves and the reality is that this Albion squad should not be languishing near the bottom of the league.

Bruce could argue that performances were good and that he was let down by individual errors and poor finishing, and he may believe that things would’ve eventually worked out.

However, Albion couldn’t afford to waste time. Now, it’s about looking forward to a new era under Corberan and it’s about climbing the table as quickly as possible.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.