Former PL striker urges Leeds to carry out Manchester United transfer raid

Former Aston Villa and Tottenham striker Darren Bent has urged Premier League new boys Leeds United to raid arch-rivals Manchester United for the services of goalkeeper Sergio Romero.

The Argentinian has been playing second fiddle to David De Gea since arriving at Old Trafford and the Sun have now reported that the 33-year-old will quite the club unless guarantees are given over his first-team future.

Bent now believes that, with Marcelo Bielsa in their arsenal, Leeds could be able to tempt the World Cup finalist to Yorkshire.

“If they [Leeds] can get him, I would go and sign him because he’s been behind De Gea since he basically got to the club and even though De Gea’s struggled of late, it still looks like he’s an immovable object,” he said in an interview with Football Insider.

“Yes, the Manchester United-Leeds rivalry is massive but if they’re offering first-team football and it’s a big club, I’m all for it, go and do it.”

Kiko Casilla was dropped from Bielsa’s first-team for the restart after being found guilty of racially abusing Jonathan Leko earlier in the campaign, only playing once in their final few games.

Illan Meslier was the man who took his place and has impressed the Elland Road faithful, turning his loan from Lorient permanent earlier in the summer.

If Leeds are to land Romero this summer, however, they will have to battle Everton for his signature with the Toffees set to join the Whites in the hunt, according to ESPN.

The verdict

I am really not sure he is a priority for Leeds.

Yes, it is nice to have that experience, but there will not be a bottomless pit for wages this season and Romero will likely demand a significant salary, even if his transfer fee is low.

Meslier looked more than capable of starting in the sticks for Leeds, and perhaps it would make more sense to bring in a cheaper alternative as back-up.