Former PL manager offers his view on Bielsa that Leeds fans will lap up

Speaking recently on an Instagram live show and quoted by Argentinian outlet Ole, former Tottenham and Southampton manager Mauricio Pochettino has revealed just how highly he thinks Marcelo Bielsa should be regarded.

The Leeds United manager has captured the hearts and minds of Whites supporters globally and they are on the brink of seeing him take them back to the promised land of the Premier League.

Indeed, it’ll be great to see him pit his wits against the likes of Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola, with the latter often saying how much he has learned from the great man.

Pochettino has made similar noises in the past, too, and has once again underlined his admiration for the former Argentina international coach.

The former Spurs manager rates him as highly as those coaches that won the World Cup with Argentina:

“Bielsa was an inspiration. He made us love football, motivated us to be able to follow this path as coaches. It was that, an inspiration for many of us who were led by him.

“What happens is that we live in a success-oriented society where winning for many people is almost the only thing and what matters. The processes and everything else are in the background.

“I wasn’t lucky to work with Bilardo and Menotti but having won the 78 and 86 World Cups, make both of them benchmarks for having won titles of such magnitude. It’s true that Marcelo could be included. Bielsa’s main asset is having created something different from Bilardo and Menotti. He may be a bit in the middle.

“It could be that he’s in a situation neither to one side nor the other… To be a benchmark at that level you have to win a title like a World Cup. I have a special affection for him and Marcelo can surely be a coach at their level, I can say yes. Same ability and same talent. But since today everything is measured through results, it isn’t easy for that to be accepted in a society like this.”

The Verdict

Bielsa has a cult-like following throughout the game and many you hear talk about him have nothing but praise and good things to say about how he has impacted their respective careers.

Pochettino has a particularly close bond with him, and when he makes such comparisons they should put smiles on Leeds fans’ faces even further.