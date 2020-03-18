Former PL boss assesses Conor Gallagher’s chances of Chelsea breakthrough following Swansea loan

Former Premier League boss Alan Curbishley has admitted his surprise at Conor Gallagher joining Swansea City on loan in January, but he has predicted a bright future for the midfielder at parent club Chelsea.

Gallagher spent the first half of the season on loan at Charlton where he established himself as key figure in midfield, but he was then recalled by Chelsea in January before being allowed to join play-off chasers Swansea on a temporary deal until the end of the season.

The 20-year-old has since settled in well to life at Liberty Stadium after registering five assists in his first 11 appearances for the club, but he had not managed to find the net for Steve Cooper’s side before the EFL’s fixture suspension in response to Covid-19.

The midfielder is now set to return to Stamford Bridge when the current campaign eventually comes to an end, and former Charlton boss Curbishley has now backed Gallagher to make some serious waves at the Blues in the near future.

Speaking to Goal, Curbishley claimed Gallagher’s regular first-team action has helped enhance his development this season, while he thinks the midfielder’s box-to-box ability will help him break into Frank Lampard’s Blues side.

“You saw Billy Gilmour [recently] and there are some good players coming through at Chelsea,” Curbishley said.

“He needs to be playing, Gallagher has shown that this season that playing regular football has helped him enormously.

“He can play for Chelsea for sure in the future. He has got box-to-box energy, can find a pass and score a goal. He is a team player and a good lad as well, as I understand it, which helps.”

The former West Ham boss then went on to question the decision to send Gallagher on loan to Swansea in January, with Curbishley suggesting the move may have risked unsettling the player at a key time in his development.

“I was a bit surprised by that and I think they [Charlton] were as well,” Curbishley said.

“I saw him a couple of times. I didn’t quite see why he made the move to be honest.

“If Swansea were in the top three or top two then fine but he was playing really well, living at home and that’s a big thing. These things happen and I think he is a good player.”

The Verdict

It did seem a strange decision for Chelsea to move Gallagher from Charlton to Swansea in the January window, but the switch does not appear to have affected the midfielder’s game too much as he has been a key player in the Swans’ midfield in recent matches.

The 20-year-old is such a well-rounded midfielder while he clearly possesses an abundance of confidence on the ball, and it only seems a matter of time before he becomes involved in Lampard’s plans at the Bridge.

The Chelsea boss has been eager to give youth a chance since his appointment as Blues manager last summer, and Gallagher is certainly the right mould of player who could follow in the footsteps of Mason Mount and Billy Gilmour.