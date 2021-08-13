Former Nottingham Forest player makes exciting claim regarding Joao Carvalho

Former Nottingham Forest striker Nigel Jemson believes that Joao Carvalho can still be a great success with The Reds, as reported by the Transfer Tavern.

Carvalho joined Forest in the summer of 2018 for an eight-figure sum and has made 61 appearances in three years with the club.

The attacking midfielder spent the 2020/21 campaign out on loan with Spanish club Almeira, making 32 appearances for the Segunda Division outfit.

Carvalho was named in what was a rather youthful starting XI against Bradford City on Wednesday night, with Carvalho’s brace helping The Reds into the second round of the Carabao Cup.

Speaking to the Transfer Tavern, Jemson revealed his admiration for the 24-year-old and what this season might hold for him: “I’m a big fan of his, I like him. I think he would do better in the Premier League than in the Championship.

“I hope that he came back to pre-season with an attitude to make people realise what a good player he is. If he’s playing regularly, I think he’s going to be a superb addition, I really do.”

The verdict

Joao Carvalho has struggled to live up to his price tag since his 2018 move, but he is still just 24 years old and has time on his side to put things right.

Wednesday night proved that the midfielder is able to provide a creative spark and contribute in front of goal, albeit against League 2 opponents, but that will give Carvalho confidence going into the new season.

He will have to work hard to pave his way into Chris Hughton’s side, but when afforded the chance to impress, he certainly needs to take it.

Carvalho will get his opportunity in the Championship once more. It is now about preparing himself for when that chance arises.

