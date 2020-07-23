Former Nottingham Forest owner Fawaz Al-Hasawi has mocked the club on Twitter after they missed out on the play-offs in nightmarish circumstances last night.

Sabri Lamouchi’s side needed just a point from their final day clash with Stoke City last night to secure a top-six finish but suffered a 4-1 defeat at the hands of the Potters.

That meant that Swansea City’s 4-1 victory against 10-man Reading saw them pinch the final play-off place and leave the Reds down in seventh.

It was a heartbreaking way to miss out on a play-off place but it appears not everyone with links to the club feels the same about the situation.

Al-Hasawi, who spent a tumultuous five years as the Forest owner, took to Twitter late last night to take a subtle shot at the East Midlands club.

The Kuwaiti businessman bought the club from the estate of the late Nigel Doughty in 2012 and installed himself as chairman later that year.

During his five-year tenure, the outspoken owner oversaw nine different managers often dismissing them at seemingly inopportune times.

Al-Hasawi sold the club to current owner Evangelos Marinakisin May 2017 – not long after Forest had avoided relegation to League One by goal difference – and a court case over the financial fallout of the sale would follow.

The Verdict

This is likely to frustrate Forest fans, who will likely be left heartbroken by last night’s events.

Heading into the final day it seemed very unlikely that they could miss out on the top six but a defeat and six-goal swing has seen just that happen.

Al-Hasawi’s tenure at the club was hardly a successful one, so for him to take a subtle shot at Forest after what has been, for the most part, an impressive season is not a great look.

It may serve to remind Reds fans how lucky they are not to have him at the club anymore.