Former Nottingham Forest man seemingly takes aim at club ownership with social media claim

Matt Mills responded to supporters questions on his Instagram story on Saturday.

The former Reading, Bolton and Manchester City defender retired at the end of the 2019/20 season after a season with Forest Green Rovers and played for Nottingham Forest between 2015 and 2018.

He joined from Bolton Wanderers on a free transfer and made 87 appearances in a Forest shirt and was asked about his thoughts on his time at the club – Mills responded: “Absolutely loved it, proper club shame it’s not being run like one!”

Mills was an ever-present in his first season at the club as he made 42 appearances in the 2015-16 season, scoring five goals as Forest stumbled to a 16th place finish.

He reunited with Dougie Freedman, who he was with at Bolton Wanderers and was a key player in that first season. However, managerial changes and injuries meant the centre-back only made a further 45 appearances for the Reds.

Forest currently 17th in the Championship table, having enjoyed an upturn in form following the appointment of Steve Cooper as manager last month

The Verdict

Mills was an important figure for Forest during his time there.

His experience was certainly needed in a time where Forest struggled to get into the top half of the table and his time there really was the beginning of the end for the former Bolton man.

His injury record meant he was unable to regularly feature in his final two seasons at Forest which will no doubt be a frustration for both Mills and Forest fans.

He is an incredibly honest person which is certainly a positive as footballers are so guarded in the modern game.