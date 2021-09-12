Former Nottingham Forest man delivers scathing assessment of club after latest defeat

David Johnson has hit out at key figures at Nottingham Forest as he also predicted Chris Hughton would leave the club.

Just so angry and disappointed how this club is ran. It’s embarrassing ( the whole board should of gone. ) they are a disgrace. Last time I said anything bad about the club. Gainnis called me. I’ll wait for his call I guess 🤬 as I was right the first time — David Johnson (@DavidJo05034174) September 12, 2021

The Reds fell to a 2-1 defeat at home to Cardiff City this afternoon, meaning they have lost five of their opening six league fixtures and are bottom of the table with just a single point.

Unsurprisingly, that has prompted a lot of criticism for Hughton from the support and Johnson told Sky Sports, as quoted by Nottinghamshire Live, that he can see the experienced boss moving on.

“There was no quality from midfield and they didn’t pass the ball forward. They lacked urgency and in the last ten minutes they went for it because they had to play that risk because they were losing 2-1 but all in all it’s really bad.”

After the game, Johnson then took to Twitter to share his frustration at the board, who he holds responsible for the state of the club.

“Just so angry and disappointed how this club is ran. It’s embarrassing ( the whole board should of gone. ) they are a disgrace. Last time I said anything bad about the club. Gainnis called me. I’ll wait for his call I guess as I was right the first time.”

26 questions about Nottingham Forest’s managers from over the years – Can you score full marks?

1 of 26 In what year was Brian Clough named Forest boss? 1974 1975 1976 1977

The verdict

Johnson obviously cares a lot about the club given he played for them and his son Brennan is in the team, so he has similar emotions to most fans.

And, many will probably agree with what he’s saying. Whilst Hughton undoubtedly needs to be getting more out of the squad that he has, the problems at the club run deeper, because they haven’t got things right for a long time now.

It will be an interesting few days ahead for Hughton and the Forest fans, and Johnson, will want to hear from those high up at the club about what the future holds.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.