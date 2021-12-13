Former Nottingham Forest figure could be appointed manager of European top flight club today

Former Nottingham Forest boss Sabri Lamouchi is one of the frontrunners to take charge of Turkish Super Lig champions Besiktas and could be appointed in the next few hours, according to a report from The Athletic.

Lamouchi led Forest to their highest league finish in nearly a decade in 2019/20 but a nightmarish defeat on the final day of the season saw them slip out of the play-offs and he was sacked after a difficult start to the following campaign.

The Frenchman has been out of a job since leaving Qatari side Al-Duhail in the summer but it seems he could be about to return to management in Turkey.

The Athletic has reported that Lamouchi is on Besiktas’ four-strong shortlist as they look for a new manager.

The 50-year-old has interviewed for the job while his profile and track record are said to have impressed the club’s hierarchy.

They’re understood to be weighing up whether to appoint another Turkish coach or to look to bring someone in from abroad, with a decision expected to be made by the board in the next few hours.

What club did Nottingham Forest sign each of these 29 players from?

1 of 29 Guy Moussi Lyon Bordeaux Angers Auxerre

The Verdict

As the reaction to his recent interview showed, Lamouchi remains a popular figure among Forest fans despite his sacking back in October 2020.

With that in mind, many Reds supporters will be happy to see the Frenchman in the frame to take charge of one of Turkey’s biggest clubs.

Things are looking more settled now at the City Ground under Steve Cooper and he’ll be hoping to get the same sort of transfer market backing that Lamouchi got during his tenure.

The hope will be that the Welshman is the coach that can take Forest back to the top flight.