Former Nottingham Forest favourite sends passionate message ahead of crucial Bournemouth clash

Stan Collymore has wished the Nottingham Forest players well as they prepare to take on Bournemouth in a huge game this evening.

A remarkable run of form from Steve Cooper’s side since his appointment has seen the Reds go from bottom of the league to third in the table.

Incredibly, they can go into the final day in second place with a win over the Cherries, whilst defeat will end any chance of automatic promotion. A draw would mean they remain three points behind Scott Parker’s men.

Therefore, everyone is aware of what’s at stake later on, and former favourite Collymore showed his support for Forest with a message on Twitter.

“Good luck to the players and staff and of Nottingham Forest this evening. Take this club and these supporters back to where they belong and write your own chapter in this great club’s history. May the ghosts of Garribaldi’s past guide you.”

Forest do know that they will have a shot at promotion through the play-offs if they don’t get the result they need tonight.

The verdict

You really can’t praise Forest enough for even getting themselves in this position, it was totally unthinkable when Cooper was appointed, with even the top six highly unlikely.

So, in a way, the pressure is on Bournemouth because of that but Forest will arrive on the south coast with a belief that they can continue their great run.

Collymore’s message will be appreciated by the support, with the former player still someone who has a lot of love for the club and he will be watching on like all fans hoping they can get the win.

