Former Nottingham Forest favourite explains why club should expect a positive January window

Garry Birtles believes that players will be keen to join Nottingham Forest next month so that they can work with Steve Cooper.

The former Swansea City chief has enjoyed a positive start to life in charge of the Reds, taking the side from the relegation zone to 13th in the space of a few months.

Despite that, Forest had stuttered slightly in recent weeks, which will have outlined to Cooper that new additions are needed when the window opens.

There has been transfer talk already on that front, with Adam Idah thought to be someone on the Forest’s radar as they seek more firepower up top.

And, speaking on the Garibaldi Red podcast, Birtles stated that the chance to play for the ex-England youth World Cup winning coach is going to appeal.

“A striker will be a massive addition. People will want to come to Nottingham Forest because of Steve Cooper and his reputation. It’s a club moving up the table and a perfect place to come at the moment. Steve will give someone an opportunity.”

The verdict

There won’t be many who disagree with Birtles here as Cooper has done a very good job since he was appointed and he rightly has a fine reputation in the game for the style of play he encourages.

Clearly, the squad needs to improve and with Forest now clear of relegation, players will find a move to the City Ground appealing in the New Year.

So, it’s down to Cooper and the recruitment team to identify individuals who can help the team and then to swiftly do the deals.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.