Stoke City have held talks with Stuart Webber as they look to appoint a new technical director following Ricky Martin’s departure.

Stoke City targeting key appointment

It’s been a tough time for the Potters, as they’ve consistently underachieved since their relegation from the Premier League in 2018, and they’ve incredibly failed to finish in the top half in that period.

Despite changing managers, Stoke haven’t found the right formula, and the recruitment is another aspect of the club that has been questioned.

Martin was brought in ahead of the 2023 January window, but Stoke have continued to struggle when it comes to attracting the right players.

And, it was more of the same in the last summer window, as despite a high turnover of players, few have been success stories at the Bet365 Stadium. As a result, Martin was dismissed by the club last month.

Stuart Webber in talks with Stoke City

Now, it’s about finding his replacement, and the BBC has revealed that Webber is a target for the Potters, and he would arrive with a good CV following the work he did with Norwich in the past.

“Stoke have held talks with former Norwich sporting director Stuart Webber as they look to replace Ricky Martin. Joint-Chairman John Coates has been speaking to a number of candidates, with Webber a contender to take the job.

“Webber is available after leaving Norwich in November, although he has served a 12-month notice period which expires this month. Webber, Huddersfield’s former head of football operations, oversaw two Championship title-winning campaigns at Carrow Road but two awful seasons in the Premier League saw the Canaries finish bottom.”

As outlined above, Webber was hugely influential as Norwich won two promotions from the Championship under Daniel Farke.

He played an important role in helping build a successful side at this level, with Teemu Pukki and Emi Buendia two of the standout additions.

However, there was criticism of Webber for how the club failed in the Premier League, as they were twice relegated without putting up much of a fight.

Stoke City need a major rebuild

It feels like Stoke are once again in a position where they need to start fresh, and a key part of that is bringing in a technical director who will make big decisions.

Whilst Webber struggled at times with the Canaries, his overall track record was impressive, and he also worked with Huddersfield during a period where they were successful.

In Stoke’s current position, they need to take it one step at a time, and it’s now about trying to stay in the Championship this season, and then becoming a force at this level, and Webber could help them do that.

So, he would be a good appointment if they could pull it off, and it will be interesting to see how this develops over the coming weeks and months.

Schumacher’s side are back in action this weekend at home to Webber’s old club Norwich.